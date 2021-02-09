Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $515.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.69 and a 200-day moving average of $291.62. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $515.75.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

