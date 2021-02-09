Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) versus AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and AudioCodes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 3.09 -$3.28 million N/A N/A AudioCodes $200.29 million 5.08 $3.98 million $0.72 43.67

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zoom Telephonics and AudioCodes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 0 2 4 0 2.67

AudioCodes has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.88%. Given AudioCodes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74% AudioCodes 4.95% 20.16% 10.41%

Summary

AudioCodes beats Zoom Telephonics on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments. It also provides VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products. In addition, the company offers planning, implementation, operations, and support services, as well as consulting and training services. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Far East, and Israel. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

