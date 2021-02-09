Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.12. Zomedica shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 4,702,987 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

