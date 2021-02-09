Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.26.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.81 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

