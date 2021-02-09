Zenfuse (ZEFU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $573,611.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $573,611.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.65 or 0.01045492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05433161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020248 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

