ZCore (ZCR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26,119.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, ZCore has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $859,951.08 and $26,119.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,791,118 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.