Zcoin Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,994.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.58 or 0.03756082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00365567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.92 or 0.01047783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00429350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00355132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00215638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.