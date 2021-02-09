Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Achieves $24.11 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $24.11 million and $40,379.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zap has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.81 or 0.01036866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.29 or 0.05413191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00021110 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038899 BTC.

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

