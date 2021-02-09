Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €115.00 by Bank of America

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

FRA ZAL opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.40.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

