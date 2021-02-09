Zacks Investment Research Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,854.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,673,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 502,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 534,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

