Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Strong Sell

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of EVBN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. 21,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,686. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.