Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SOHO opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

