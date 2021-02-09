Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,617,000 after purchasing an additional 225,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

