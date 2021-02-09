Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.61. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of SIMO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.62. 43,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.