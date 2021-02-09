Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,585. MGE Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

