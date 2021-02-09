Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 69,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

