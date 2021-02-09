Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $703,318.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,070 shares of company stock worth $1,413,096. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 113,323 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 14,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,017. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

