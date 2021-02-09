Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post sales of $38.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.66 million and the lowest is $38.42 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $147.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $147.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $174.76 million, with estimates ranging from $167.06 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. 1,566,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

