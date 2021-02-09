Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zynga posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $60,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock worth $24,992,904. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zynga by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after acquiring an additional 872,758 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 866,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,345,338. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -367.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

