Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KFY traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

