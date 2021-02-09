Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.25. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

SJR opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

