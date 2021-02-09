YETI (YETI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. YETI has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 44,682 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $2,550,001.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,323 shares of company stock valued at $16,422,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

