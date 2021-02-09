Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Shares Gap Down to $100.96

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.96, but opened at $93.86. Xylem shares last traded at $99.72, with a volume of 1,652 shares traded.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

