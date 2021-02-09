Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 5.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.30. 14,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,540. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

