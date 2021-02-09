XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Up 7%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.30. 12,232,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 16,297,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.