Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.91 and last traded at $53.88. Approximately 277,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 231,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

