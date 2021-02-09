Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 13.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NVR by 39.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at $480,101,976.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock worth $11,990,416 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,740.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,236.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,128.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

