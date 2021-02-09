Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $318,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 62,567 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,759 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of AM opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

