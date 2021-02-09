Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $495.76 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

