WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $698.12

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $698.12 and traded as high as $822.20. WPP plc (WPP.L) shares last traded at $814.00, with a volume of 2,319,250 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The company has a market cap of £9.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 802.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 698.12.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

