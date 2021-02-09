World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWE. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.86.

WWE stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 390,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 170,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

