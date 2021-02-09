World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,193 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Flex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 43.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

