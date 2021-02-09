World Asset Management Inc Sells 238 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

