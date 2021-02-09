World Asset Management Inc Invests $230,000 in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $3,811,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $632,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WYND opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -425.38 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

