World Asset Management Inc Invests $222,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $220.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

