World Asset Management Inc Invests $216,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.69, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

