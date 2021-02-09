World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $153.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the lowest is $145.42 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $163.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $532.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.67 million to $541.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $536.20 million, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $30,448.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,210. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in World Acceptance by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,473. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $170.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $929.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.79.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.