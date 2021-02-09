Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WKPPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Workspace Group stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

