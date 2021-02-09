Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 4,687 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 383,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,783,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $284.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

