Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,096 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after buying an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after buying an additional 310,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.91. 3,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,462. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.