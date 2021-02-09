Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $160.77. 11,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

