Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 1,024 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 59,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 94,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,966 shares of company stock valued at $215,122,488 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

