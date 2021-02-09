WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. WNS posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE:WNS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 134,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,544. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

