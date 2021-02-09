Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WZZAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

