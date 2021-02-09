Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 2,540 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. 249,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,978,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

