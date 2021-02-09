Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.74. 72,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,480. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

