Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 647.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tesla by 558.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Tesla by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 331.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,031,000 after buying an additional 60,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 118.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 335.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla stock traded down $17.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $846.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,141,672. The company has a market capitalization of $802.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $789.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,391,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

