Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 7,105 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,958,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $611,749,000 after purchasing an additional 178,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

