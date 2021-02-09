Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 4,791 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $71.25. 28,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.