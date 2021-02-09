Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0282 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $35,214.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00055332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.09 or 0.01059273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.24 or 0.05416721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00020366 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00030641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

